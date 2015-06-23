Lady Gaga's Pup, Miss Asia Kinney, Is the New Face of Coach

Lady Gaga gleefully teased us all last month when she shared multiple Instagram photos of her big-eyed French bulldog, Miss Asia Kinney, playfully "creating sketches” for an upcoming dog-wear collection. Well, it turns out hard work pays off. Today, Gaga revealed that Asia beat out all of Hollywood’s A-list favorites for the starring role in Coach’s latest full-fledged fashion campaign photographed by legendary lensman Steven Meisel, styled by Karl Templer, and art directed by Fabien Baron.

In the first image from the Coach Pups campaign (above), the canine is seen placing her most stylish paw forward wearing a silver-pearled necklace and carrying the brand’s Edie shoulder bag. “I am so proud of Miss Asia! She’s a natural in front of the camera,” Gaga said in a statement. “I really love getting to watch my best friend be a star.”

Let’s hope Asia’s newfound stardom doesn’t result in diva-like tendencies, though: Additional animal friends are slated to share the spotlight with Gaga’s famous BFF. So did Asia storm on set or was she a team player? “I’ve never had so much fun on a shoot,” said Stuart Vevers, the brand’s creative director. “The combination of Mr. Meisel and the pups was an extraordinary, surreal, special moment." In fact, Asia was so loved that Coach even made a donation to the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue on the pup's behalf.

