Lady Gaga Defends Ed Sheeran Against Cyberbullies

Lady Gaga will not stand for cyberbullies.

She said as much this week after coming to Ed Sheeran's defense against online trolls. As you might recall, Sheeran quit Twitter earlier this week because of the caustic comments his posts collected—messages specifically from Gaga's fans.

"Lady Gaga's fan base read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f—ing hate," he admitted during an interview. "And it wasn't anything to do with that at all. The head f— for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."

If there's one person who doesn't dislike him though, it's Lady Gaga herself. The Joanne singer took to Instagram after Sheeran quit Twitter to encourage her fans to spread the love his way.

“What an incredible talented artist. I LOVE ED. [He] deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and a part of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean," she wrote.

"No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top," she continued. "Work harder to be kinder, everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity."

You heard it straight from Mother Monster first: Please be nice to Sheeran (and everyone else).