Wait, Did Lady Gaga and Dan Horton Just Break Up? 

Lady Gaga cannot seem to catch a break this week.

After falling off stage mid-concert during her Las Vegas residency — which resulted in her entire body getting X-rayed — the songstress just hinted that she and boyfriend Dan Horton have called it quits following three months of dating.

A source at Us Weekly told the publication that Gaga and Horton split earlier this week, and Mother Monster seemingly confirmed the news on social media on Friday night. During her friend's bachelorette party, Gaga posted a selfie with the bride-to-be, captioning the snap: "An about to married woman and me, a single lady."

In July, Gaga and Horton were photographed kissing during a brunch date in Los Angeles, and, two months later, she went public with their romance on Instagram with a photo of a candlelit dinner and more than a dozen heart emojis, tagging the audio engineer in the sweet snap.

Despite her recent breakup and on-stage tumble, Gaga put on a brave face during her girls' night out. "I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn't miss my best friends bachelorette dinner," she wrote in another photo from the evening.

While it's unclear if she was referring to physical or emotional pain, regardless, Gaga looks like she's on up and up.