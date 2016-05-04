Lady Gaga Gives Denim on Denim a Rock Star Twist

The ultimate rock star can seamlessly ditch all things heavy metal to switch into comfort mode, and Lady Gaga is no exception. On Tuesday, just a day after preparing for one major Versace Met Gala moment, the singer said goodbye to her inches-high platforms, fishnets, and bedazzled jacket and instead exited her New York City apartment in a tried-and-true classic: denim on denim.

It seems Gaga knows the secret to nailing the star-approved look. For her, doing so requires a pair of ripped, light-wash, cuffed-at-the-ankles jeans, a jacket of the same shade, a tucked-in tee, and minimal black booties. Her accessories brought the look to new heights thanks to killer cat-eye sunglasses, dangling silver chandelier earrings, and a black studded belt. Throw in a natural-looking beauty look—her rosy lip complements her subtle, orange-tinted blush—with any singer’s must-have, a trunk for musical instruments, and you’re certified platinum.

We’re feeling a serious rekindled romance for Gaga, and it’s bad.