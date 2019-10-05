Lady Gaga Celebrates Going Multi-Platinum with Bubblegum Pink Hair

It's official: Lady Gaga can pull off any hair color known to woman. From lilac to frosty blue, the naturally brunette singer has experimented with nearly every shade of the rainbow. And this time around, she's changing her strands for a celebratory occassion.

While announcing the multi-platinum status of the Star Is Born soundtrack on Instagram, Gaga unveiled bright, bubblegum pink hair — which was worthy of its own award. "A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum," she captioned a photo of herself posing next to bookcase filled with Grammys.

Gaga complemented her vibrant strands — which were styled in bombshell waves — with a hot pink houndstooth-print dress, matching gloves, and diamonds.

Before everyone else in Hollywood jumped on the pink-dye bandwagon, the songwriter first put pink highlights in her blonde hair pink back in 2009, and, again, at the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017, Lady Gaga added some rose-gold streaks to her dirty blonde mane.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Now, two years later, she's fully committed to the color, convincing others (including us) to take the plunge.