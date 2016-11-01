Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and The Weeknd Will Perform at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

If you're hoping to hear Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and The Weeknd perform their new music, you'd better tune in to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Dec 5. With Gaga's latest album Joanne, Mars's new single "24K Magic" and new album dropping in a few weeks, plus The Weeknd's latest track "Starboy," and the accompanying album coming out this month, the performers have plenty of fresh material to work with.

Gaga, Mars, and The Weeknd will join models Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldrigde, Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid (who happens to be The Weeknd's girlfriend) on the VS runway, this year in Paris, France.

We've seen performer/model couples before on televised fashion show—remember Adam Levine walking down the runway, hand-in-hand with his then girlfriend Anne V? Although Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are not typically known for their PDA moments, we're hoping for some similar action from the couple during this year's show.

Past performers have included mega stars like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Ed Sheeran.

We can't wait to hear Gaga belt out "A Million Reasons," Mars to get us up and dancing with "24K Magic," and for The Weeknd to serenade us with "Starboy." The Victoria's Secret Fashion show airs on Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.