Lady Gaga’s Emmys Gown Is the Epitome of Glamour 

We can always expect Lady Gaga to draw all the attention on any red carpet. And while the megawatt pop star is known more for wearing flesh-covered gowns and arriving on a life-sized fake horse, the Cheek to Cheek singer was nothing but polished for tonight’s Emmys. Just five days after taking a well-deserved break from her American Horror Story acting duties to attend Brandon Maxwell’s New York Fashion Week debut, the star made sure to represent her stylist’s talent with tonight’s black, old Hollywood-inspired ensemble.

As part of the burgeoning designer’s Spring 2016 collection, the one-shouldered gown features a peplum-like side paneling detail that pairs perfectly with Gaga’s square-shaped diamond earrings and her side-swept blonde locks. It’s an appropriately elegant choice, considering the fresh-faced actress is not only amongst Horror Story co-stars like Sarah Paulson and Angela Bassett, but also is set to present an award to one lucky recipient.

#Emmys !!!!!! #Haus A photo posted by The Countess (@ladygaga) on Sep 20, 2015 at 3:31pm PDT

And while our jaws have dropped, Gaga proved that Maxwell’s also fell to the ground just hours before the stunner hit the red carpet. She comically took to Instagram to share a snap of how the designer (above) reacted to her look as she prepared for the show—a stunning moment indeed.

