Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Might Have a Red Carpet Reunion Very Soon

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga haven't reunited since their much-talked about Oscars performance (you remember — the one with really convincing acting), but that may change soon.

The former co-stars may be meeting up on the red carpet in August for the MTV Video Music Awards, because they've both been nominated for yet more awards for A Star is Born.

The nominations, announced Tuesday, saw Gaga and Cooper nominated for two awards for the movie's song "Shallow": Song of the Year and Best Collaboration. Given that headline-making Oscars show, it wouldn't be far-fetched for them to win at least one of these awards and show up to accept together.

Cooper last spoke of a possible reunion for the two of them during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, telling the host, “What I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something."

We're still holding out hope for that live reading, but until then, a red carpet reunion will suffice.

The VMAs will air on Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.