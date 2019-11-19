Will Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Reunite for the Grammys?

Even though Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were nominated at last year's Grammy ceremony, it looks like the two could be arriving hand-in-hand at this year's awards show, too. According to Entertainment Tonight, the A Star Is Born soundtrack is up for more awards this year thanks to some loopholes in The Recording Academy's policies.

At last year's show, "Shallow" took home two awards: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media. What's more, the track was nominated for two of the night's biggest awards, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

RELATED: Of Course Oprah Got the Scoop on the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors

Last year's nomination deadline was September 30, 2018. "Shallow" was released three days before that and what could be a genius move, the full A Star Is Born soundtrack wasn't released until five days after the deadline. Thanks to that timely release, the album could be nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. The Washington Post adds that several of the songs were also submitted and could get nods in the Pop and American Roots categories.

With all the possibilities, Gaga and Cooper could reunite one more time for the big show. While it's unlikely that they'll perform again, the sparks could fly on the red carpet again.

And as for the likelihood that the album will take home any hardware, Variety notes that it's a hard sell, calling the soundtrack a "various-artists album that’s covered in dust." So, fans should probably root for a reunion from the stars, not hope for more accolades.