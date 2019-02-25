Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Just Performed at the Oscars and the Internet Is Not OK
"DO YOU TWO NEED A MINUTE."
The moment you’ve all been waiting for has arrived: Best Actress nominee Lady Gaga and Best Actor nominee Bradley Cooper performed Best Original Song nominee “Shallow” from their Best Picture Oscar-nominated film A Star Is the Born.
With that much awards-potential on one stage, you know it was incredible — but just in case you’re a skeptic, let me walk you through it.
Cooper and his onscreen love interest took the stage straight from their seats in the audience — him in the tuxedo he walked the carpet in and she in an elegant black ball gown similar to the Alexander McQueen dress she arrived in. To put it simply: their chemistry was OFF. THE. CHARTS.
And the Internet took note:
The last time the Star Is Born duo performed their Grammy-winning single live was last month during Gaga’s Enigma residency in Las Vegas.
RELATED: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Surprise Concertgoers with a Swoon-Worthy Duet in Vegas
Whether or not “Shallow” has what it takes to be Oscar-worthy remains to be seen, but as for Gaga and Cooper, we’ll always remember them this way: