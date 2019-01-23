Lady Gaga Keeps It So Hardcore When Discussing Bradley Cooper's Oscars Snub

Lady Gaga woke up on Tuesday morning to some career (and let’s face it, life) defining news: she’d been nominated for Best Lead Actress at the 2019 Academy Awards — oh, and also Best Song, but that’s old hat for the six-time Grammy winner.

“I just started crying,” she told the L.A. Times of her initial reaction.

Exciting as it is, the nominations aren’t exactly surprising — Gaga was nominated for two Golden Globes (one of which she won!), two BAFTAs, four Grammys, two SAG awards, and tied with Glenn Close for a Critics' Choice Award for her performance in A Star Is Born.

More shocking is the one snub the film did receive. Though it earned eight Oscar nominations, director, male lead, producer, and co-writer Bradley Cooper was overlooked when it came to the award for Best Achievement in Directing.

Gaga acknowledged the upset, but admitted “you never know what’s going to happen” during awards season. “At the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast,” she continued. “I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

The singer-cum-actress has received flack in the past for giving Cooper too much credit for her performance, but with this latest honor, we hope Mother Monster realizes just how spectacular she is.

We know it's hard, but thank you for keeping it so hardcore this awards season, Gaga.