Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Have a Hot Make Out Session on the Set of A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s onscreen romance is already getting hot and heavy. Mother Monster just started filming the remake of A Star Is Born, and her character, Ally, was spotted on Monday making out with her movie love interest Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper.

The two were seen on set at a gas station, looking to be totally locked in a passionate embrace. Gaga looked country in an all-leather look, from her jacket to her distressed brown vest, tight leggings, and knee-high red boots. Cooper looked sexy as always, albeit a bit scruffier than usual with long hair and a shaggy beard. The new dad with girlfriend Irina Shayk got into character in a button-down shirt and black jeans.

FameFlynet/ALM-GSI

This isn’t the first look we got at these two together on set: On Monday, Gaga shared an Instagram photo of herself singing into a microphone, while Cooper looked on. “I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I’m so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen,” Gaga wrote. “The story of A Star Is Born is so special and I’m so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can’t wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5,” she wrote.

The movie has been filming scenes at Coachella in front of a live audience, meaning we’re bound to get some flawless Gaga performances in the shape of a full-length feature.

A Star Is Born is slated to hit theaters in September 2018.