Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Surprise Concertgoers with a Swoon-Worthy Duet in Vegas

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper took their chemistry off the big screen and on stage to the delight of many concertgoers in Las Vegas on Saturday.

During her Enigma residency show at the Park MGM, the pop star invited her A Star Is Born costar to join her for a surprise performance of their Oscar-nominated song "Shallow."

“So a really good friend of mine… I don’t know if you know him but his name is Bradley. He made that movie A Star Is Born," Gaga said to the crowd. “So I’m gonna be a little chance-y. Yo Bradley, you wanna come up and do this one?”

Luckily, someone filmed the whole situation go down on camera and posted it to social media. In the video, Cooper gazes into Gaga's eyes as she starts to play the piano, and rests his hand on her arm.

Here’s another part when Cooper first took the stage to sing “Shallow” with Lady Gaga at her Enigma show!!! What an amazing show. Cooper was sitting right behind us. We said hi a couple times. I was wearing a Jackson Maine shirt. Wow. Amazing seeing them do that live. @DCfilmgirl pic.twitter.com/kKhRB4aEEU — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 27, 2019

As the tune continues on, the actor's enthusiasm elevates with air punches and pretend guitar riffs. Gaga, too, was feeling the melody's soulful energy.

While Gaga and Cooper's film collectively nabbed seven Oscar nominations, Bradley was snubbed in the category of Best Director. And the pop star had the best response to the upsetting news.

“At the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast,” she told the LA Times. “I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.” Bravo, you two!