"I'm Proud": Lady Gaga Shuts Down Body Shamers After Super Bowl

Days after igniting Super Bowl LI with an electrifying halftime performance that included a 12-minute-long medley of hits, a glittery Versace bodysuit, and air-bound stunts, Lady Gaga is clapping back at body shamers who posted negative comments about her appearance.

The "Joanne" songstress took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share a photo from Sunday's performance featuring her dancing in a football-inspired crop top and glittery hot pants.

"I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too," the singer began her body positive message before quoting her hit ballad "Million Reasons." "No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed."

"Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much, everyone, for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga," she concluded

In the wake of her successful performance, Mother Monster recently announced that she will be returning to the stage to slay more live performances with an upcoming Joanne concert tour and a duet with Metallica at the Grammys on Sunday.

Catch her full halftime show performance above.