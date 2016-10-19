Lady Gaga Is the Chicest Cowgirl We've Ever Seen

Lady Gaga isn't known for her safe fashion choices. In fact, we don't think the talented songstress has made a "safe" fashion choice in her life, whether on the red carpet or the city streets.

So, it really came as no surprise when she was spotted out and about in New York City on Tuesday donning a blue cowgirl-inspired outfit from Versace, featuring a baby blue leather skirt and matching jacket, worn over a blue and black fishnet-patterned shirt with matching fishnet stockings, and white platform booties. The "Bad Romance" singer paired her look with round blue Garrett Leight sunglasses and a white cowboy hat for that perfect Gaga-esque touch.

SHOP THE TREND:

Courtesy

Veda blue leather jacket, $898; nordstrom.com.

Courtesy

Lovers + Friends blue leather mini skirt, $130; revolve.com.

Courtesy

Janessa Leone white cowboy hat, $172 (originally $286); nordstrom.com.

If there's one thing that defines Gaga's aesthetic, it's variety. The singer has stepped in out in every look imaginable, including cheek baring short-shorts, a glittering silver trench coat, and a white Tom Ford tuxedo just for a night out to dinner.

WATCH: Lady Gaga's Most Outrageous Looks

The blonde bombshell recently announced her plan to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, but more importantly she is gearing up to release her latest album Joanne, this Friday, Oct. 21. Although we've been teased with three singles from the album, "Perfect Illusion," "Million Reasons," and "A-YO," we are counting down the days (T-minus two!) until the record's release.