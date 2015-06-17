Lady Gaga's Tiny Bikini Puts Her Curves on Full Display

Work hard play hard seems to be Lady Gaga's mantra. The chart-topping singer decided to hit the Bahamian beaches after a performance at Atlantis Paradise Island with Tony Bennett. While the duo are definitely a big hit worldwide, it's Gaga's itsy-bitsy swimsuit that's making a splash.

With a drink in hand, Gaga soaked up some rays and went for the less-is-more approach in a revealing two-piece. The top and bottom of the string bikini include a playful pattern and scalloped trimming. Keeping the beach time look simple, Gaga shielded her eyes with reflective aviators and rocked her gorgeous ring from her partner Taylor Kinney. Her hair was ready for fun in the sun and pulled back into two pigtails behind each ear. Channel Gaga's beach style with three similar options below.

Courtesy

Shop Look 1: H&M bikini top, $18; hm.com. H&M bikini bottoms, $13; hm.com. ASOS aviator sunglasses, $22; asos.com.

Shop Look 2: Matthew Williamson mirrored aviator sunglasses, $300; shopbop.com. Calypso St. Barth string bikini top, $95; calypsostbarth.com. Calypso St. Barth string bikini bottoms, $95; calypsostbarth.com.

Shop Look 3: Emamó embellished triangle bikini, $420; net-a-porter.com. Ray Ban aviator sunglasses, $170; nordstrom.com.

PHOTOS: See Lady Gaga's Changing Looks