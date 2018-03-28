Lady Gaga Shares the Ultimate Beauty Throwback of Herself as a Brunette

Aside from her insane fashions (hello, meat dress), Lady Gaga is unequivocally associated with her signature platinum blonde hair. However, Mother Monster wasn't always rocking light-colored locks. Exhibit A: A mid-aughts throwback photo of the singer with a chocolate brown mane, which she posted in celebration of her 32nd birthday on Wednesday.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Birthdays are often synonymous with past reflections, and Gaga seemed very sentimental on the occasion. "Here’s me in 2007 right before I dyed my hair blonde and released ‘Just Dance,’” the Joanne star wrote alongside the snap. “It’s now 2018 and I’m so blessed to be turning 32 with a fanbase of Little Monsters I’ve watched spread a message of acceptance and kindness for 10 years now.”

Her brunette locks, styled in messy, tousled waves, were complemented by the blunt bangs she became known for when she first burst onto the music scene. By 2010, Gaga grew out her trademark fringe, opting for a softer side swoop.

This isn't the first time, Gaga, who is naturally a brunette, has teased us with her original roots. Last year, the Million Reasons songstress dyed her locks a rich brown with caramel highlights, debuting her new look on Instagram—also on her birthday.

Like Gaga, we're definitely feeling the nostalgia.