Lady Gaga Can't Remember When She Last Bathed

With 2020 right around the corner, Lady Gaga is letting her followers and fans know that there's something major in the works — but that it's distracting her from things, like taking a shower. In a tweet, she implied that she's hard at work on new material between her Las Vegas shows and winning Academy Awards. With a simple hashtag, she let all the little monsters know that big news is on the way. After her shower joke (we hope it's a joke) she added #LG6.

"My assistant: when's the last time you bathed," Gaga tweeted. "Me: i don't remember."

Image zoom JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

RELATED: Lady Gaga's Bejeweled Nails Are a Next-Level Holiday Manicure

#LG6

my assistant: when’s the last time you bathed

me: i don’t remember — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2019

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new material from Gaga. Her last non-A Star Is Born album, Joanne, was released in 2016. Before that, in 2014, she released Cheek to Cheek, an album of duets with Tony Bennett, so fans are definitely hoping for more Gaga originals. She told everyone during an appearance with YouTube's NikkieTutorials that she wasn't ever going to give up music.

"More music, not retiring any time soon ... all kinds of different music," she said. "I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams."

In that interview, she mentioned that she can get distracted when inspiration strikes, which could explain the lack of showering. "I'm living my inspirations right now, in this moment," she said. "When I get inspired, I do things right away."