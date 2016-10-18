Lady Gaga Announces New "A-YO" Single Release

Attention all Little Monsters: Lady Gaga has a brand new single on the way.
After revealing her new album, Joanne, will drop Oct. 21, Mother Monster shared a shot of the cover art for her latest single 'A-YO,' announcing that fans will be able to hear it for the first time Tuesday.
"A-YO out 9am PST tomorrow! The next sneak peek into the world of#JOANNE !!#AYO#JoanneVibes #LadyGaga #newmusic," Gaga captioned the photo Monday, which showed her wearing nothing but an oversized tan hat complete with a feather tucked in its side. Her blonde locks also cascade down her chest as she throws her arm up in the air.
In the last week, Gaga has been giving fans quite a few teases of what's to come on the album. Earlier in the day, she sang a bit of "Sinner's Prayer," which appears on the tracklist for Joanne that she shared on Instagram.
She also crooned "Million Reasons" from the album at a stop on her Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour, which streamed live on Facebook last week. The release of her latest single comes after she surprised fans with a music video for her first single off the album—Perfect Illusion—on September 9th.
We can't wait to hear it.