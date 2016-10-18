Lady Gaga Announces New "A-YO" Single Release

Attention all Little Monsters: Lady Gaga has a brand new single on the way.

After revealing her new album, Joanne, will drop Oct. 21, Mother Monster shared a shot of the cover art for her latest single 'A-YO,' announcing that fans will be able to hear it for the first time Tuesday.

A-YO out 9am PST tomorrow! The next sneak peek into the world of #JOANNE !!#AYO ✌️️✌🏼️✌🏽✌🏾✌🏿 #JoanneVibes #LadyGaga #newmusic A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 17, 2016 at 1:53pm PDT

"A-YO out 9am PST tomorrow! The next sneak peek into the world of#JOANNE !!#AYO#JoanneVibes #LadyGaga #newmusic," Gaga captioned the photo Monday, which showed her wearing nothing but an oversized tan hat complete with a feather tucked in its side. Her blonde locks also cascade down her chest as she throws her arm up in the air.

I love to wake up in the ☀️and sing my Sinner's Prayer. #JOANNE #JoanneVibes A video posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 17, 2016 at 11:00am PDT

In the last week, Gaga has been giving fans quite a few teases of what's to come on the album. Earlier in the day, she sang a bit of "Sinner's Prayer," which appears on the tracklist for Joanne that she shared on Instagram.

LADY GAGA / #JOANNE / OCT 21 DELUXE TRACKLIST A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 23, 2016 at 2:45pm PDT

She also crooned "Million Reasons" from the album at a stop on her Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour, which streamed live on Facebook last week. The release of her latest single comes after she surprised fans with a music video for her first single off the album—Perfect Illusion—on September 9th.

We can't wait to hear it.