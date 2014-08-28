Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Set to Star—and Duet—in H&M's Holiday Campaign

What a pair! Not only are Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett releasing a collaborative album next month, but in a surprising move, the duo has just been named the stars of H&M’s holiday campaign. The pop singer and classic crooner are set to appear in a television commercial for the retailer, as well as print, outdoor, and online ads—all which will debut in November. But that's not all: Their commercial will feature a track from the pair's upcoming collaborative jazz album Cheek to Cheek, which will be released Sept. 23.

Can't wait to see the images? H&M has given us a sneak peek at what to expect in the ad campaign with a behind-the-scenes photo (above), but it doesn't reveal much. The picture shows Gaga in a huge curly wig, a pair of black fishnet stockings, and an oversized sweater from the H&M winter collection, while Bennett wears a snappy black suit topped off with a bright red pocket square from the brand.

"Tony and I are excited to announce that we’re the stars of H&M’s holiday campaign" Lady Gaga said in a video she posted on Instagram with Bennett (below). "That’s right—Lady and I, cheek to cheek, with H&M for the holidays," he replied. We can't wait to see what they dream up for the full campaign!

Tony Bennett & I are the stars of the @HM holiday campaign! ✨ #CheekToCheek #HMTonyGaga A video posted by @ladygaga on Aug 27, 2014 at 6:05am PDT

Want more? Check out Lady Gaga's 28 most memorable style moments in the gallery.