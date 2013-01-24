Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett to Collaborate, Taylor Swift as Rapunzel, and More!

1. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are teaming up to work on a new album. [E! Online]

2. Taylor Swift, let down your hair! The singer stars as Rapunzel in Disney's Dream Portrait series. [People]

3. H&M will hold a runway show to present 25 looks from its new collection. [The Cut]

4. See Animal Planet's starting lineup for Puppy Bowl IX! [Animal Planet]

5. Check out these awesome Chanel nail polish inspired iPhone cases. [Etsy]

6. What's better then ending up with this year's Bachelor Sean Lowe? The goody bags. [Possessionista]