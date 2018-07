Lady Gaga and Cyndi Lauper are putting their bleach blond heads together for M.A.C.'s Spring 2010 Viva Glam campaign. The pop stars are featured in boudoir-inspired fashions with theatrical smoky eyes and bright lips (pink for Gaga and red for Lauper). Gaga's look is toned down compared to her usual over-the-top glitter and glitz, but either way these two make us just wanna have fun with our makeup.

— Joyann King