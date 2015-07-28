Lady Gaga Nabs Rare Alexander McQueen Shoes in Auction, Thanks Her Fiancé

We know Lady Gaga is a fan of the late Alexander McQueen’s “armadillo” heels because she wore one of the 21 pairs in existence in her “Bad Romance” video and to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

With their stiletto heels and complex wood platforms that give the illusion of the wearer being on pointe, the python-skin boots are not the most wearable of shoes. Nevertheless, when three newly made pairs came up for auction on July 23, Gaga’s fiancé Taylor Kinney snapped them up for the singer. The set reportedly sold for $295,000, well above the estimated price of $10,000 per pair (all proceeds went to benefit UNICEF’s relief efforts in Nepal).

The boots were the perfect gift because they meant more to Gaga than just an addition to her wardrobe. “There is no diamond, no award, nothing I ever wanted more than a memory of my brief friendship with McQueen,” she wrote in a memo. “I am sad every day that I enter my closet, knowing he is not here anymore to dazzle the world with his beautiful, dark, limitless, brave mind. These shoes are the only tangible piece I have left of our work together … I am here today not just because of my talent, but because he believed in me."

When a gift comes to you from Heaven photo by Taylor Kinney best fiancée ever A photo posted by @ladygaga on Jul 26, 2015 at 7:11am PDT

Lady Gaga was so delighted with the gift she Instagrammed photos of herself on her New York terrace with her new acquisitions (above), and gave Kinney a very well-deserved shout-out as “best fiancé ever."

