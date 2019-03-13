Lady Gaga Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors in the Best Way Possible

Lady Gaga has been the target of the tabloid rumor mill ever since her swoon-worthy Oscar performance with Bradley Cooper. It was falsely reported that the co-stars were having an affair — something Gaga immediately shot down — and now, the craziest hearsay of all, is that the singer is pregnant and doesn't know if Cooper or her ex-fiancé Christian Carino is the father.

In case you even had an inkling of suspicion that the report is true, Gaga is here to set the record straight. On Tuesday, Mother Monster took to Twitter to address the outlandish gossip and gave fans an even bigger surprise. "Rumors I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6," she wrote on the social app. Basically, she's about to give birth to a new album very soon.

In the past, Gaga let her followers know that she's working on new music, but her latest tweet suggest she's almost ready to release the record, which blew the minds of diehard fans.

SHE'S REALLY COMING THIS IS NOT A DRILL https://t.co/HQZcsYyW2f — Bleak (@phantomofbopera) March 13, 2019

With award season behind her and an upcoming Vegas residency, now feels like a better time than ever to top the Billboard charts once again.