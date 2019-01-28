Lady Gaga Channels Vintage Madonna at the 2019 SAG Awards

You can’t tune into a single awards show this year without hearing the name Lady Gaga. With a Golden Globe win, two Oscar noms, a BAFTA nom, and four (!) Grammy nominations (just to name a few of this year’s honors), 2019 is coming up G-A-G-A.

Rolling up to the red carpet at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Sunday evening, the award-winning singer and actress lived up to her sartorial reputation, stepping out in a plunging white Dior couture gown with frayed hems and a thigh-high slit reminiscent of Madonna's Like a Virgin-era style. Gaga wore her platinum locks in an elegant old Hollywood-esque bun, accessorizing with a dark red lip and a gold choker decorated with silver stars.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gaga has some tough competition tonight with seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close, who won the Golden Globe in the same category they’re both nominated in tonight — but, regardless, Mother Monster’s look will no doubt go down in the red carpet annals.