Ladies in Red! See All the Stars Who Sizzled at the Emmys

Three makes a trend, which practically makes this one a fashion movement. Nearly every single on-screen siren (ok, slight exaggeration there, we admit) at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards made a major impression in various shades of red. Great minds think alike, right?

Claire Danes showed us there is a way to elegantly rock cut-outs, thanks to her stunning lace-paneled Givenchy column. January Jones swept onto the red carpet in a red geometric jacquard strapless bustier Prabal Gurung creation with black strappy pumps and Jack Vartanian earrings. Julia Louis-Dreyfus dialed down the drama, but upped her effortless sexy-chic appeal in a custom raspberry red drape Carolina Herrera gown with leather strap details.

WENN.com; Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images; Getty Images

As E! red carpet host, Giuliana Rancic was, of course, dressed to the nines in a strapless two-tone silk Gustavo Cadile gown with a pleated godet skirt. Christina Hendricks worked her curves in a duchess satin one-shoulder Marchesa gown with gold floral embroidery, carrying over the gilded accent with chandelier earrings, her metallic arm party, and gold Lee Savage clutch. And leave it to Modern Family star Sarah Hyland to give hers a playful twist. She wore a custom melon silk faille ball skirt with an ivory open-back top by Christian Siriano. Perfection!

