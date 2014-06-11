Lacquer Up for a Cause with Nailtini's Latest Nail Polish Collection

Image zoom Courtesy

If you love shopping for a cause as much as we do, you’ll want to make room on your vanity for Nailtini’s latest collaboration with beauty and style expert (and former InStyle contributor) Melissa Foss. Acting as July’s guest mixologist for “The Lacquer Cabinet”—the brand’s monthly nail polish delivery service—Foss generously combines her keen eye for the hottest nail trends with her passion for saving animals. To give back to her furry friends, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Animal Haven, a nonprofit organization that finds homes for abandoned cats and dogs throughout the tristate area. So you can stock up on summery polishes and give to a good cause at the same time.

The all-natural collection includes a trio of appropriately named shades (above), all meant to be worn alone, layered, or mixed: Adopt-apertif (creamy seafoam), Hair of the Dog (matte tangerine with gold dust), and Purr-fect Fizz (sheer pearlescent shimmer).

While the set won't arrive to subscribers till next month, you can pre-order the collection now at tinibeaty.com.