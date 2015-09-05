53 Labor Day Sales You Need to Shop Right Now

While you'll presumably taking a break from laboring—it is Labor Day Weekend after all—it's time to revel in some of your favorite activities and designers in this case. A treasure's trove of retailers are holding mega sales. You can shop for fashion finds at J.Crew, home goods on sale at Williams-Sonoma, and beauty treats at Sephora. Shop a few of our favorite finds here:

Pictured at top: Proenza Schouler sandals, $395 (originally $895); barneys.com. Intermix skirt, $259 (originally $295); intermixonline.com. Rebecca Minkoff handbag, $130 (originally $195); rebeccaminkoff.com. Williams-Sonoma "The Better From Scratch" cookbok, $9 (originally $25); williams-sonoma.com. Napoleon Perdis eye pencil, $15 (originally $20); nordstrom.com.

Alexis Bittar, alexisbittar.com: New style added to the sale section, plus free shipping on all orders

ASOS, asos.com: 10% off everything with the code "TREATYOSELF", plus an extra 10% off sale items with the code "YAY10"

Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com: 50% off fall styles and sale items with the code "HAPPY50"

Anthropologie, anthropologie.com: Receive an extra 30% off sale items with the code "EXTRA30"

Athleta, athelta.com: 20% off all full-priced sport bras and support tops with the code "SUPPORT"

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com: 40% off your purchase, plus 50% off select styles with the code "BRFALL"

Barney's Warehouse, barneyswarehouse.com: Recieve an additional 30% off clearance, an extra 30% off men's and women's clothing, and an extra 25% off shoes, bags, and accessories

Beyond Yoga, beyondyoga.com: 10% off full priced items, plus an additional 25% off sale items

BLANKNYC, blanknyc.com: 20% off site wide with the code "BLANK20"

Bloomingdales, bloomingdales.com: Up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off select sale and clearance items with the code "Big20"

Calypso St. Barth, calypsostbarth.com: Up to 70% off full priced merchandise

Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com: Receive an extra 40% off sale and clearance items with the code "NOTOVERYET"

COS, cosstores.com: 30% off select items

Dannijo, dannijo.com: Receive an additional 20% off site wide (excluding arm parties, fine jewelry, and gift cards)

DL1961, dl1961.com: 35% off select fall styles, plus 30% off sale items

DressBarn, dressbarn.com: Receive an extra 20% off all clearance with the code "SUMMEREND" plus, buy one get one 50% off on select styles

Drugstore, drugstore.com: 50% off green and natural products

Diane von Furstenberg, dvf.com: Up to 50% off select items

Express, express.com: Receive an extra 40% clearance items

Forever 21, forever21.com: $21 for select outerwear pieces and 30% off select tops and dresses

Intermix, intermixonline.com: 30-65% off sale items

J.Crew, jcrew.com: 30% off your order of $125+ with the code "GETSHOPPING"

JCPenney, jcpenney.com: 30-50% off select items

J.Crew Factory, jcrewfactory.com: 50% off select items

Kohl's, kohls.com: 20% off jeans with the code "DENIM20"

Lauren Moshi, laurenmoshi.com: 30% off site wide

L'Occitane, loccitane.com: 10 free samples with a $40 purchase; 10 free samples + 7 deluxe samples with $95 purchase with code "LABORDAY "

Loft, loft.com: 30% off select new arrivals, plus an extra 20% off sale items

Lord & Taylor, lordandtaylor.com: 25% off clearance; 20% off sale with the code "LABORDAY"; up to 50% off specials for women, men, and kids

Macy's, macys.com: Receive 20% off with the code "DEALS"

Madewell, madewell.com: 30% off fall styles, plus an extra 20% off sale items with the code "YESANDYES"

Max & Chloe, maxandchloe.com: 20% off site wide with the code "LD2015"

Milly, milly.com: Up to 65% off select merchandise; 25% off sale and final sale with the code "LABORDAY15"

Modcloth, modcloth.com: Up to 30% off select items and free shipping on orders $50+

Mr. Kate, mrkate.com: Receive an extra 50% off all sale items

NastyGal, nastygal.com: Receive an extra 30% off sale

Neiman Marcus, neimanmarcus.com: Up to 65% off select styles

Nine West, ninewest.com: Up to 75% off when you take an extra 30% off clearance and sale styles

Nordstrom, nordstrom.com: Up to 40% off select styles

Old Navy, oldnavy.com: 60% off site-wide

Only Hearts, onlyhearts.com: 20% off all sale items

Pottery Barn, potterybarn.com: 10% off $100+, 15% off $250+, $20% off $500+, 25% off $1,000+ with the code "SAVEMORE"

Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com: Up to 50% off select styles

Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com: Receive an extra 40% off sale item with the code "LABORDAY40"

Sephora, sephora.com: Free sample bag with the code "BEAUTYSTUDIO"

Serena & Lily, serenaandlily.com: Free shipping with the code "NOLIMITS"

Solstice Sunglasses, solsticesunglasses.com: $25 off $150, $50 off $200, $75 off $300 with the code "LABORDAY", plus 30% off sale items

Target, target.com: 25% off clothes, shoes, and accessories; up to 25% off home items; receive an extra 10% off with the code "LABORDAY"

Topshop, topshop.com: 30% off select items

Ulta, ulta.com: 20% off entire purchase with the code "303379"

Vince Camuto, vincecamuto.com: 30% off select shoes and handbags with the code "LABORDAY"

West Elm, westelm.com: 10% off $100+, 15% off $250, 20% off $500 with the code "SAVEMORE"

Williams-Sonoma, williamssonoma.com: Receive an extra 25% off clearance and an extra 40% linens, food, and books

