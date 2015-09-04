Wondering What to Wear for Labor Day Weekend? Try These 4 Perfect Outfits

Sadly, summer is coming to a close this weekend. The best way to cure your end-of-the-season blues? Going out with a sartorial bang! We've rounded up four outfits to rock for whatever you have planned during the three-day weekend.

For a BBQ

Pair a nautical striped shirt with cut-off denim shorts for an easy outfit. Add a neutral espadrille for all-day comfort.

Shop the look: Solid and Striped top: $120; net-a-porter.com. Raen glasses, $135; zappos.com. J. Crew shorts, $80; jcrew.com. Soludos shoes, $100; soludos.com.

For the Beach

In case you've already abandoned your summer diet, slip on a one-piece this weekend. The high neckline and cut-outs will flatter the waist. Grab a cute beach towel and accessories and you're ready to go.

Shop the look: The Beach People towel, $99; thebeachpeopleco.com. Flagpole Swim one-piece, $380; net-a-porter.com. Wildfox sunglasses, $170; bloomingdales.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $157; ancient-greek-sandals.com.

For Lounging

No solid plans made for the long weekend yet? No problem—this cute outfit is not only comfortable to lounge in around the house, but it's polished enough for when you need to run out and meet friends.

Shop the look: Topshop shirt, $30; topshop.com. T by Alexander Wang shorts, $215; matchesfashion.com. Mansur Gavriel bag, $675; matchesfashion.com. Adidas sneakers, $80; footlocker.com.

For a White Party

For a party where the dress code is all white, accessorize the non-color with a nude heel to elongate legs and add a playful clutch for a pop of color.

Shop the look: River Island top, $24; riverisland.com. Elizabeth and James skirt, $295; net-a-porter.com. Givenchy clutch, $469; farfetch.com. Schutz shoes, $170; schutz-shoes.com.

