Labor Day Instagram Update: Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Vacation in Mexico While Reese Witherspoon Gets Wild

The stars were in serious travel mode during Labor Day weekend! Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello vacationed in Mexico—as did Lea Michele—while Lena Dunham flew across the Atlantic to Italy. Reese Witherspoon made Colorado her temporary home for a movie premiere, while Lady Gaga returned home from the Australian leg of her artRAVE: The ARTPOP Ball tour. See our 10 favorite celebrity Instagrams from Labor Day Weekend below.

1. "Twinsies! I'm gonna miss this pup. Oh, and Happy Labor Day! Hope everyone is having a relaxing weekend!" Jamie Chung wrote.

2. Mindy Kaling made a peach blueberry pie. "@soniakharkar and my contribution to dinner was this homemade [pie], made with the Joyce Maynard Labor Day recipe she once taught me in person! I have not showered and I am covered in chlorine and yoga sweat. Happy Labor Day!" she captioned.

3. Barbra Streisand shared a beautiful floral arrangement: "Nature's beauty... Dahlias I'm going to paint."

4. Lea Michele celebrated turning 28 years old in Mexico. "Let the birthday festivities continue..." she captioned this snap.

5. Lady Gaga snapped an on-the-go selfie as she made her way home to the U.S. from Australia. "Sweet Home Alabama. Were back Americans," she captioned.

6. "Prosecco and chocolate? Sounds like a day off to me. #happylaborday," Jessica Chastain wrote.

7. "All of Venice in her eyes," Lena Dunham captioned this stunning shot from the canals in the Italian city.

8. Selfie master James Franco captured a sweet moment with his Michael costar Emma Roberts. "Back with my homegirl," he wrote.

9. Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello traveled abroad for a sunny vacation. "Ciaooo Mexico!!! #mexico #liveittobeliveit," she captioned this photo.

10. Reese Witherspoon spent the long weekend surrounded by nature in Telluride, Colo. "The perfect place for the premiere of my new movie WILD! #mountains #nature #beauty #gratitude," she wrote.

