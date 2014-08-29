Labor Day Fashion: 3 Last-Ditch Summer Looks to Wear Before Fall

Here's to a long weekend! This Monday, Sept. 1, is Labor Day—a national holiday dedicated to honoring the hard-working citizens of America (that's you!), which means you have the government's go-ahead to relax, decompress, and make the most of your bonus day.

Since Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, it's all the more reason to spend as much of your time outdoors as possible, and as little time indoors trying to figure out what to wear. We did all the work for you and pieced together three looks that work for any activity. Got a shoreside excursion planned? Wear a cheery floral bikini under a flowy cover-up that's elevated enough to take you from the beach to cocktails.

Shop the look above: Vix cover-up, $235; net-a-porter.com. RVCA bikini top, $36; rvca.com. RVCA bikini bottom, $35; rvca.com. Clare Vivier, $230; clarev.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $185; ancient-greek-sandals.com.

If you're BBQ-ing or picnicking with friends, or shopping Labor Day sales, aim for comfort with airy (yet chic) culottes and a structured crop top. Pair them with your go-to flat sandals if you're lounging, or slip into sneaks if you'll be pounding the pavement.

Shop the look: TSE top, $382; tsecashmere.com. Topshop culottes, $80; topshop.com. Coach mini purse, $395; coach.com. Vince sneakers, $198; vince.com.

If you're hitting the town come dusk, bare a little more skin with tailored shorts. Take a more playful approach with mixed prints (pieces that fall in the same color family will unite your look) and a pop of color.

Shop the look: Tibi cami, $198; tibi.com. Zara shorts, $50; zara.com. Leatherology, $45; leatherology.com. Schutz heels, $54; schutz.myshopify.com.

