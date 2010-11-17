Label on the Rise: Carven

The elegant French brand Carven launched in 1945 as a couture house that catered especially to petite women—designer Madame Carvan was a just over five-feet-tall herself. But in 2009, former Givenchy designer Guillaume Henry took the reigns and completely re-invented the label as a ready-to-wear powerhouse. Some of our favorite celebrities are certainly taking notice. This year, Kim Kardashian has worn the label (along with her fashion twin Ciara!) in Paris. Emma Watson stepped out in a taupe Carven dress for her Today show appearance this morning. While Kate Walsh opted for a rust-colored, body-con look earlier this season. If you as well love the line's sexy yet sophisticated pieces beloved by some of today's hottest stars, start shopping the online selection.