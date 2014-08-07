The Label Behind Kate Middleton's Fave Blazer Releases a 10-Year Anniversary Collection

We all have a go-to jacket in our wardrobes that pairs well with everything. Whether it's a sharp blazer or relaxed denim, it's the one piece we always reach for in a pinch. For Kate Middleton, that jacket is her navy blue one-button blazer, which seems to add a regal touch to any ensemble she teams it with. And now the label behind her favorite blazer, Smythe, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a capsule collection of its most timeless items.

The 10x10 collection features 10 of Smythe's bestselling silhouettes from the past 10 years, each one reimagined for the fall. The Duchess Blazer, which was renamed after Kate was seen wearing it, is available in an autumn-ready grey tweed (below, left)—although you can still get it in the classic navy.

Courtesy

Other pieces include a gold lamé blazer (above, right), a short coat with detachable faux shearling collar (below, left), and a mustard floral print knee-length wool coat (below, right).

Courtesy

The Duchess of Cambridge isn't the only one who loves Smythe's tailored, menswear inspired outerwear. Blake Lively, Gwen Stefani, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Diane Kruger have all been spotted sporting pieces from the label. Visit smythelesvestes.com for information on where to get Smythe's 10x10 collection.

