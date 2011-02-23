Kylie Minogue's Tour Outfits, Natalie Portman's Dior Premiere and More!

1. Kylie Minogue chose Dolce & Gabbana to design the outfits for her latest tour. Go, girl. [People]

2. Natalie Portman's commercial for Miss Dior Cherie premiered today. [HuffPo Style]

3. Win a $2,000 Madewell shopping spree when you enter this sweepstakes. [Refinery 29]

4. Alyssa Milano and husband Dave Bugliari are expecting. "We couldn't be happier," Milano Tweeted. [Twitter]

5. Kelly Osbourne's ads for Material Girl, Madonna and daughter Lourdes' clothing line, are out. [WWD]

6. Dita von Teese created a sexy sweater with Wheels & Dollbaby, now available. [LA Times]