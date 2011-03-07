Kylie Minogue's Dolce & Gabbana Tour Outfits

Courtesy of Dolce and Gabbana
Caitlin Petreycik
Mar 07, 2011 @ 5:59 pm

Dolce & Gabbana designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce recently collaborated with Kylie Minogue to create the wardrobe for her “Les Folies” tour. Minogue is already on tour—looking fabulous, of course—and the design duo just unveiled more images of Minogue’s stage costumes via its Twitter account. A gold corset serves as the base for the outfits, which are reinterpretations of looks from Dolce & Gabbana’s archives. “Kylie has always been our “Piccola Principessa” (Little Princess)," the designers said in a statement. “We are given free reign to create because she trusts that we know exactly what she likes. See photos of the superstar's feathered robes, metallic thigh-high boots, and off-the-shoulder capes in the gallery.

