Kylie Minogue's Darker 'Do!

Sharon Clott Kanter
Oct 05, 2011 @ 1:45 pm

Kylie Minogue is the latest celebrity to take her hair color in a darker direction. The singer debuted her new look at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris this week, an update from her highlighted caramel hue. She follows the growing list of stars who traded in their lighter locks for a deep brunet shade this fall, including Kristen StewartChloe Sevigny, Ashley Hebert, Lily Collins, and Katie Cassidy. See the most memorable hair makeovers of the year in the gallery.

