Kylie Minogue Has Launched a Namesake Makeup Line After Trademark Battle with Kylie Jenner

The battle of the Kylies continues on.

After blocking Kylie Jenner from trademarking KYLIE for her eponymous beauty line (it's now famously known as Kylie Cosmetics), Australian singer Kylie Minogue just launched her own makeup collection.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old announced the launch of her Kylie eyeshadow on Twitter. "YES! Get your #Summer2019 SPARKLE on! ‘Magnetic Electric’ eyeshadow in three colours to hypnotise!” Minogue captioned several photos of her new range of products. “Head to MERCH(andise) at (link: http://Kylie.com ) Kylie.com to see more!”

In 2016, the Grammy Award-winning musician filed a notice of opposition against Jenner for using the name Kylie for "advertising and endorsement services." Minogue's lawyers stated that granting the reality star the trademark would "violate and diminish the prior and superior rights" and likely create "confusion resulting in damage and injury." A year later, Minogue won the case.

Minogue spoke about their legal drama to Rolling Stone back in February 2018, saying that her action against the makeup mogul wasn't personal.

"I've never met Kylie Jenner. I've never met any member of the family — actually, I've met Kendall just in passing at a fashion event — but I honestly don't know them," she said. "It's awkward, because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I'm at pains to say."

She added: "Trademark is long, it's boring, it's expensive, and it's really important. I've been doing that for years and years. It was just causing confusion with customers. As long as it's clear, then we can all win."

Still, there's no word yet on what Kylie thinks about Minogue's new cosmetics collection.