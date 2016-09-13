Kylie Jenner's Latest NYFW Outfit Might Be Her Most Risqué Yet

Kylie Jenner took N.Y.C. (and our news feeds) by storm during this season’s NYFW in a parade of sexy ensembles, but there’s one scandalous look you might have missed. The 19-year-old reality star took to her app and website to share a behind-the-scenes shot of herself getting ready for the Yeezy Season 4 show, and she shows off some serious underboob in the snap.

The make-up mogul decked out her fit figure in short shorts and an ultra-mini crop top that doesn’t quite cover her assets. The teen topped off the monochromatic look with a beige sweatshirt and clear heels, styling her newly platinum locks in undone waves.

courtesy

Jenner opened up about the experience on her website, and fashion week is about more than just the runways for this starlet: It’s a time for family bonding! “NYFW was so much fun—from the shows (Yeezy! Alexander Wang! Jonathan Simkhai!) to just hanging with friends and family,” she wrote.

Considering Jenner can find a famous friend or family member on the catwalk or in the front row of just about every show, it makes sense that fashion week is a mix of work and play for this stylish star.