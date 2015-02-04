Kylie Jenner's Blonde Bombshell Makeover Will Make You Do a Double Take

Image zoom Instagram/kyliejenner

Do blondes have more fun? Well, Kylie Jenner can answer that now. Yesterday, the 17-year-old shared an Instagram snap of herself with a completely transformed hairdo—a textured blonde bob with chunky bangs. The wig, her heavy cat-eye, and dark rouge lipstick were all a part of a shoot for Love magazine's newest issue.

Proud big sister Khloé Kardashian shared a full-body shot Jenner wearing Prada and Miu Miu while lying down on a mattress:

Meow 😻😻😻 my baby girl @kyliejenner looks insane for her shoot with @thelovemagazine!!!! I'm obsessed with alllll of this!! 😻😻 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 3, 2015 at 3:05pm PST

The man responsible for the makeover is Steven Klein, who also directed Jenner's sis Kim Kardashian in a recent photo shoot for Love. The new hairdo is a definite departure for Kylie—although she has experimented with hair colors in the past (she sported blue locks last year at Kim's wedding to Kanye West).

With all this talk about her hair, perhaps some of the focus will come off of her much talked about plump lips!

