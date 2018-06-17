Kylie Jenner Elevates Her Athleisure Look with Sky-High Naked Heels

Alicia Brunker
Jun 17, 2018 @ 5:00 pm

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to make a pair of leggings and a sports bra look sexy. Though, to be fair, she had a little help from some sky-high PVC heels. 

On Saturday, Jenner elevated her athleisure ensemble, consisting of high-waist Alexander Wang gray yoga pants and a white bralette, with a pair naked shoes (shop a similar style here) from her brother-in-law Kanye West's fashion line. 

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

While on her way to dinner in Los Angeles with her BFF Jordyn Woods, the new mom drove home the "I just got back from the gym" look with a low-slung ponytail and minimal makeup. 

Her see-through pointed-toe pumps may seem impractical, considering her low-key outfit, however, the shoes are a great option for showing off your pedicure in the summer when you're not feeling sandals.

Even royalty endorses the PVC trend, with Meghan Markle rocking the style during her first official appearance as the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex. Markle opted for a more demure version by Tamara Mellon. The blush leather shoes only showed a sliver of skin with a clear strap running along the sides. 

A shoe that gets both Meghan and Kylie's stamp of approval? Count us in! 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I have always been obsessed with nails. I think my fans and everyone knows how much I love nails and how much I used to experiment with nail art. Form of self-expression. I feel like it, nails are really important to me. And having my nails done. So when Simple Colors came to me, it was kinda like a perfect fit. My mom drilled it in my brain when I was younger to have my nails done all the time. [MUSIC] It was fun and I kinda wanted to put my signature colors in there and Like neutrals and those cool really like narrowing down the colors. But this collection is kind of like the [UNKNOWN] collection. It has like little sparkles in it. We kind of play with textures and mattes in our other line. [MUSIC] The King Kylie touch would be just like the royal essence With the sparkles. But yeah, I just like it cuz it looks super simple. But then it's not just an ordinary white. [MUSIC] Probably our color Kryptonite. It's teal. It's my signature color. So I feel like I have That one's my favorite. [MUSIC] For those of you who want the collection, be patient. They're coming. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!