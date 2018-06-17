Kylie Jenner Elevates Her Athleisure Look with Sky-High Naked Heels

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to make a pair of leggings and a sports bra look sexy. Though, to be fair, she had a little help from some sky-high PVC heels.

On Saturday, Jenner elevated her athleisure ensemble, consisting of high-waist Alexander Wang gray yoga pants and a white bralette, with a pair naked shoes (shop a similar style here) from her brother-in-law Kanye West's fashion line.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

While on her way to dinner in Los Angeles with her BFF Jordyn Woods, the new mom drove home the "I just got back from the gym" look with a low-slung ponytail and minimal makeup.

Her see-through pointed-toe pumps may seem impractical, considering her low-key outfit, however, the shoes are a great option for showing off your pedicure in the summer when you're not feeling sandals.

Even royalty endorses the PVC trend, with Meghan Markle rocking the style during her first official appearance as the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex. Markle opted for a more demure version by Tamara Mellon. The blush leather shoes only showed a sliver of skin with a clear strap running along the sides.

A shoe that gets both Meghan and Kylie's stamp of approval? Count us in!