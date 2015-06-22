Kylie Jenner's Makeup-Free Selfie Proves She's a Natural Beauty

Anytime you think about Kendall or Kylie Jenner you probably picture the famous sisters glamorously made up, but the youngest of the two decided to switch things up. Kylie surprised us all by revealing what's really underneath all of the glitz in what appears to be a makeup-free selfie—and the results are overwhelmingly stunning.

Jenner shocked her 26 million followers on Instagram (below) with the au naturel look while en route to Miami. She pouted her pucker and posed for a bare-faced selfie, captioning the picture with an emoji airplane. The reality TV star looked gorgeous, and it certainly was refreshing to see the 17-year-old sans the lashes and bold lipstick colors that have become her signature.

The teenage star puckered up and showed off her fresh face while flying to Miami. kyliejenner/Instagram

The Jenners aren't the only ones who have been confident enough to show off their makeup-free faces. Several celebs have been speaking out about honest beauty, from Demi Lovato to Tyra Banks, and in a world where Photoshop has become a norm for even casual images, it's certainly refreshing to see big names keeping it real.

