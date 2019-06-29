Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Launching Her Own Wine Line

Last week, the internet went wild when Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself sipping on an affordable glass of wine. In the snapshot, the billionaire drank from a $23 bottle of Santa Margherita Pinot Grigo "minding her own business" as the drama from the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal played out on the latest episode of Keeping Up with Kardashians.

And, it appears as if Jenner wasn't just being cheeky with her caption — it's reported that the beauty mogul is *actually* venturing into the spirits industry.

According to TMZ, the mom of one filed for a trademark application on her name for products, including "spirits, liquor, wine, alcohol cocktail mixes, prepared wine cocktails, non-alcoholic cocktail bases, energy sports drinks, smoothies, beers ... plus use the marks for restaurants, bars and cocktail lounges." Basically, the amount of beverages she can produce are endless.

The trademark news arrived a day after rumors began to swirl that the youngest KarJenner sister was pregnant with her second child. The speculation started when a video from Khloé Kardashian's birthday party captured someone saying "I'm pregnant!" And the vocals sounded a lot like Kylie.

Well, someone announced they were pregnant in Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Story. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TQbGsirhiq — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) June 28, 2019

However, the reality star's publicist got involved and confirmed to Page Six that Kylie is not pregnant.

While babies and booze don't mix, there's a chance that this could be an elaborate ploy by the great Kris Jenner to throw us off the trail. We're waiting for this all to play out, likely on a future episode of KUWTK.