Everything We Know About Kylie Jenner’s Mysterious Wedding Dress

Kris Jenner's influence may be deeper than anyone could have imagined. While there's little doubt that she's got all the members of her famous family in check, it's clear now that she's also got salespeople under her spell. Case in point: the case of Kylie Jenner and the mysterious Oscar de la Renta dress. WWD reports that details about the gown are so slim because employees at Saks Fifth Avenue's Beverly Hills location have been sworn to secrecy.

"I'm so sorry. I can't speak to anyone outside of the Kardashian family," one employee told WWD.

All we know is that a Saks Fifth Avenue garment bag was spotted boarding Kylie Jenner's private plane, which is headed to Italy. The details could lead people to believe a Kardashian-style destination wedding is on the way, but TMZ also reported that this could all be an elaborate rouse. Jenner loves a prank and she could just be prepping for an epic birthday party. The site noted that she and her family plan on celebrating on a $250 million mega-yacht called Tranquility.

WWD adds that the dress Jenner purchased is from Oscar de la Renta's Spring 2020 bridal collection. Photographers caught peeks of the feathered trim coming out from the garment bag, but the trade paper also notes that she bought it for a "special occasion," not necessarily a wedding.

Jenner also eschewed the sales floor when she was shopping for the dress. Instead, she headed to the Fifth Avenue Club, which is a special area designated for VIPs and "big spenders." Away from the prying eyes of the public, Jenner could very well have been trying on wedding gowns, but we're also talking about a family that loves big parties, big dresses, and over-the-top photo ops.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie are also in Italy, making it pretty easy for Kardashian conspiracy theorists to connect the dots. There's something big on the horizon and whether it's a birthday or a bona fide wedding, all we can do is wait.