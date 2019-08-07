Is Kylie Jenner Trolling Her Fans by Traveling with a Wedding Dress?

Kylie Jenner was seen boarding a private plane with a wedding dress — but apparently, it's not what you think.

TMZ reports that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner was photographed boarding a jet on Tuesday for a birthday yacht party with what looked like a puffy white wedding dress showing from the bottom of a garment bag. Not to mention, the outlet reported, someone with her was carrying what looked to be a suit in a garment bag, of course suggesting that wedding bells could be on the way for Kylie and Travis Scott.

Still, "several sources" told TMZ this isn't the case; Kylie supposedly loves a practical joke, and she and Travis aren't tying the knot anytime soon.

The jury's still out, then, on what the wedding dress-like garment was doing boarding the plane with her. Is it just a floofy skirt? Is she really going that far just to prank fans? Or is this TMZ report just a ruse to throw us off the scent of an actual Jenner-Scott wedding?

Guess we'll find out soon enough when the Instagrams start rolling in from what sounds like another luxe Kylie vacation with all her closest friends. According to TMZ, she boarded the plane to Italy with Travis and their baby Stormi along with mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Sofia Richie, and Scott Disick, en route to celebrate her birthday in Italy on a $250 million mega-yacht called Tranquility.

Wedding or not, it sounds like her 22nd birthday will be one for the books.