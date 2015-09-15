See the Unexpected Stars Kylie Jenner Sat Next to at the Vera Wang Show

Consider this the third episode of Keeping up with Kylie Jenner. She took her front row seat at the Vera Wang spring/summer 2016 show at New York Fashion Week, which marks her third day of shows and her fifth show altogether. And she dressed for the occasion in her most conversative outfit to date—a slightly oversize black Vera Wang blazer with slashed cut-outs at the shoulder that she styled with a black crop top, wide-leg pants, and sandals.

Noticeably absent, though, was her beau Tyga. In his place, the youngest Jenner sat next to a line-up of unexpected stars, including Bella Thorne, Ellen Pompeo, Serayah, Rita Ora, and stylist Jason Rembert. See the star-studded front-row, below.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

