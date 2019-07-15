Kylie Jenner Posed in a Straw Hat and Nothing Else While on Vacation

Kylie Jenner's skincare line is soon debuting its summer collection, and to celebrate, the beauty mogul went on a luxe vacation to Turks and Caicos with her best friends (and baby Stormi), complete with a tropical beach locale, a fancy villa decked out with Kylie Skin swag, and even a custom Kylie Skin private jet.

When you're a billionaire, you naturally celebrate in style — and, apparently, with a naked photo.

During the vacation, she posted a photo of herself wearing nothing but a giant straw hat and an anklet, sitting in what looks like a courtyard area of the estate she and her friends are staying in.

Vacation mode, indeed.

Among the friends on Kylie's trip were Sofia Richie, her assistant, Victoria Villarroel, and Anastasia Karanikolaou, who notably got a matching Stormi-centric tattoo with Kylie earlier this year.

Looks like it is possible to relax on vacation when you have a kid — if you're Kylie Jenner, that is.