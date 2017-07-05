Kylie Jenner Reworks Her Ankle Tattoo Following Tyga Split

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have reportedly been broken up for months now, but the reality star is making it even more official.

Jenner was spotted with a slight tattoo change this week. Where a lowercase "t" once existed on the inner side of her left ankle now features a lowercase "la."

The ink adjustment is one of many tattoo changes Jenner has made lately. She recently got a matching tattoo with her new beau Travis Scott.

It all adds to the long history Jenner seems to have of getting commemorative tattoos. Even she and BFF Hailey Baldwin got matching hip tats together. This new adjustment, though, is a step in a new direction for Jenner.

At least when it comes to her ink, Jenner seems to have moved on.