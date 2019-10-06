Kylie Jenner and Tyga Had Another Chance Encounter During Night Out

Days after denying she had an early-morning date with ex-boyfriend Tyga, Kylie Jenner and the rapper crossed paths again — this time at Hyde nightclub in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Jenner had a girls' night out with her sister Khloé Kardashian (whose ex-husband Lamar Odom also happened to be at the club) and friend Catherine Paiz, while Tyga was there with Amber Rose's boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

Image zoom Sean Zanni/Getty

Go ahead and take a moment, as that's a lot to unpack.

E! News reported that all parties left at different times and couldn't confirm whether there was an official run-in between Kylie and Tyga. Either way, it's a crazy coincidence to say the least.

Earlier this week, Jenner and Travis Scott announced that they were taking a break romantically, and, shortly after, Kylie was seen heading to the Sunset Marquis where Tyga was recording music at 2 a.m. However, the makeup mogul cleared up the public misconception of their meeting on Twitter.

RELATED: Travis Scott Finally Broke His Silence on His Breakup With Kylie Jenner

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," she wrote. "There was no '2am date with Tyga' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

In a second tweet, she addressed her current relationship with Scott, saying: “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Is it just us, or has it become infinitely more difficult to keep up with the Kar-Jenner universe?