Kylie Jenner and Her Ex Tyga Reportedly Hung Out This Week

UPDATED Oct. 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.: Kylie cleared up rumors on Thursday morning, tweeting, "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no '2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Ashton Kutcher is refraining from tweeting “snarky” comments about Demi Moore (probably), Kylie Jenner is hanging out with Tyga … What year is it again?

Fresh off news of Jenner’s split from Travis Scott, the makeup mogul reportedly met up with her other rapper ex, Tyga, on Tuesday night at Delilah in Hollywood. (Kylie and Tyga dated on-and-off from 2014 to 2017.) But before you begin chanting “reunion city, b—,” know that things are purely platonic between the two.

“Nothing romantic is going on,” a source told E! News. “Kylie wanted to have a girls' night out last night and Stassie [Karanikolaou] thought it would be best to get her out of the house and her mind off the news," the source explained. "[Tyga] was with a few of their mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her girlfriends to come hangout, since they were already out." It was convenient — that’s all.

Tyga and Jenner haven’t remained close since their 2017 split, but the source assures they’ve “been in touch.” I guess you could say they’ve shared just a “taste” of friendship over the past two years …