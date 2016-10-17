Kylie Jenner Helps Tyga Throw an Insane Ferrari-Themed 4th Birthday Party for His Son, King Cairo

Given Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Tyga's luxury car obsession, it only makes sense that Tyga threw his son a Ferrari-themed fourth birthday, with some help from Jenner. Plenty of the Kar-Jenner crew showed up for the family affair, including Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the youngest Kardashian and Disick kids.

Jenner's first outfit of the day featured a black Ferrari-branded jacket over a nude bodysuit and bright red high-top sneakers.

The backyard was decked out in Ferrari-branded party supplies, a Ferris wheel, pony rides (complete with Ferrari saddles, of course), multiple moon bounces, a photo booth, race track, and kid-sized Ferraris.

Kylie took plenty of family photos and videos with her dad and sisters, plus a few with Tyga and his son King—how convenient that his name stars with a "K," too!

Kylie later changed into black leggings and a black fleece, both of which were Ferrari-branded.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seems to be loving her blonde hair, still rocking the color a few months after her first dye—and all Kylie fans will know that a month of one hair color is a sure sign of commitment from the beauty guru. She has played with a number of blonde shades over the past few weeks, rocking everything from rose gold to silvery-blonde hues, and it seems like Jenner is fully embracing the "blondes have more fun" mantra.

Jenner has a huge diamond promise ring from her rapper boyfriend, and although the duo are definitely not engaged, it's clear that they're totally obsessed with each other and pretty well-ingrained in each other's families. What's next for the PDA-loving couple? Only time will tell.